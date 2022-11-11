Cattle dead after Dodge County semi accident

article

Nine cattle died in Dodge County after the semi-trailer they were in tipped over on a highway Thursday night, Nov. 10.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on the northbound ramp of U.S. Highway 151 from State Highway 26 in the township of Chester around 9 p.m.

A 61-year-old Potosi man was driving the semi, which was hauling 38 Holsteins, when he pulled onto the shoulder stop. The sheriff's office said the shoulder was "soft" and the trailer began to slide down the embankment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was unable to correct the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, and the trailer tipped over onto its side.

Several other agencies, including the Waupun Veterinary Clinic, assisted at the scene.