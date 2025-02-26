Dodge County barn total loss after fire; occupied by Country Barn Ceramics
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A barn in Dodge County is considered a total loss after a fire on Tuesday night, Feb. 25. The barn was occupied by Country Barn Ceramics.
What we know:
The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the scene of a barn fire on Jersey Road, just south of Redwood Road, in the Township of Trenton around 8:24 p.m.
On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire conditions and requested additional departments to assist.
In addition, heavy excavating equipment was brought in to assist the fire department in the extinguishment of the fire.
Barn fire, Dodge County (Courtesy: Beaver Dam Fire Department)
The barn is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department.