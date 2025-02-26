Dodge County barn total loss after fire; occupied by Country Barn Ceramics

article

The Brief A barn in Dodge County was destroyed by a fire on Tuesday night, Feb. 25. The barn, located on Jersey Road just south of Redwood Road, was occupied by Country Barn Ceramics. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



What we know:

The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the scene of a barn fire on Jersey Road, just south of Redwood Road, in the Township of Trenton around 8:24 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire conditions and requested additional departments to assist.

In addition, heavy excavating equipment was brought in to assist the fire department in the extinguishment of the fire.

Barn fire, Dodge County (Courtesy: Beaver Dam Fire Department)

The barn is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.