Dodge County ATV crash, two people seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured in an ATV crash in Dodge County on Saturday night, Jan. 14.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to an ATV crash on the Wild Goose State trail about 100 yards south of Shady Lane Road in the town of Oak Grove.

A 31-year-old Watertown man was operating the ATV, and was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to Marshfield Medical Center by Beaver Dam paramedics.

The passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Watertown, sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was also taken to Marshfield Medical Center. She was later transported to UW Hospital in Madison.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.