Dodge County ATV crash, woman flown to hospital

A woman was seriously injured in a Dodge County ATV crash Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17.

It happened near County Road K and Wood Road in the town of Shields, roughly three miles northwest of Watertown, around 1 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, an initial investigation found the 18-year-old Watertown woman was headed west on Wood Road when she went off the road and overturned in the ditch. She was flown to a hospital for treatment.

A helmet was at the scene, the sheriff's office said, but whether it was worn at the time of the crash – and its impact on the injuries – is under investigation. All town roads in the town of Shields are open to ATV/UTV traffic.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash.