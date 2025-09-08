Dodge County 2-vehicle fatal crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt in Lowell Township

article

An 84-year-old Reeseville woman died after a collision in the Dodge County Township of Lowell on Aug. 29. The woman was identified by authorities as Judith Scott-Steinberg.

Fatal collision

What we know:

The Dodge County County Sheriff's Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 16/60 at O'Sixteen Road on Friday, Aug. 29.

The initial investigation shows a car operated by Scott-Steinberg failed to yield right-of-way and was struck by an SUV pulling a boat on a trailer. The SUV was driven by a 73-year-old Hartford man and his 74-year-old wife was a passenger.

Scott-Steinberg was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and then to UW Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on Friday, Sept. 5.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Marshfield Medical Center with minor injuries. His wife was also transported there, but with serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene with the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville Fire Departments and First Responders, Watertown EMS, Beaver Dam EMS.