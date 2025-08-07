Dodge County 2-vehicle crash; 1 dead, 1 flown by Med Flight to hospital

article

A head-on crash in Dodge County on Thursday morning, Aug. 7 left one person dead and another injured. It happened in the area of County Highway A north of Breezy Point Road in the town of Trenton. Initial investigation showed a 2011 BMW was southbound on County Highway A and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a northbound SUV.



One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital by Med Flight following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Thursday morning, Aug. 7.

What we know:

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of County Highway A north of Breezy Point Road in the town of Trenton shortly before 6 a.m.

Initial investigation showed a 2011 BMW was southbound on County Highway A and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a northbound 2017 Kia Sorento SUV.

The BMW was driven by a 46-year-old man from Portage. The Kia was driven by a 35-year-old woman from Beaver Dam.

The driver of the BMW suffered possible life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by UW-Health Med Flight Helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.