Dodge County 2-vehicle crash; 1 dead, 1 flown by Med Flight to hospital

Published  August 7, 2025 9:37am CDT
Dodge County
The Brief

    • A head-on crash in Dodge County on Thursday morning, Aug. 7 left one person dead and another injured.
    • It happened in the area of County Highway A north of Breezy Point Road in the town of Trenton.
    • Initial investigation showed a 2011 BMW was southbound on County Highway A and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a northbound SUV.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital by Med Flight following a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Thursday morning, Aug. 7.

What we know:

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of County Highway A north of Breezy Point Road in the town of Trenton shortly before 6 a.m. 

Initial investigation showed a 2011 BMW was southbound on County Highway A and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a northbound 2017 Kia Sorento SUV.  

The BMW was driven by a 46-year-old man from Portage. The Kia was driven by a 35-year-old woman from Beaver Dam. 

The driver of the BMW suffered possible life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by UW-Health Med Flight Helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital.  

The driver of the Kia was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.     

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. 

 

