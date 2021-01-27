Doctor: Most 'probably won't' have long-term lung scarring after COVID

Some still experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 have been dubbed "long-haulers." While post-COVID lung damage is something doctors are studying, it's not clear-cut just yet how severe it might be.

"COVID-19 can affect lots of people in lots of different ways," said Dr. Erin O'Tool, Ascension Medical Group family medicine physician.

In recent weeks, images of chest x-rays have circulated online, comparing healthy lungs to those of patients who've had COVID-19, leading some to wonder whether post-covid lungs could look worse than those of smokers?

"The discussion about it being worse than vaping or cigarettes on the lungs caught a lot of people’s attention," said Dr. O'Tool. "It’s reasonable to think about, but I think we do need to take a little bit of a pause."

Dr. O'Tool said while there are some patients displaying scarring once they've recovered from the virus, this isn’t widespread.

"I think the majority of people probably won’t have any scarring that’s long-term," said Dr. O'Tool.

For most people who experience it, he anticipates scarring will heal with time.

Josh Bucio

"The bigger the infection in the lung, just like the bigger the cut in the arm, the longer that scar might take to heal," said Dr. O'Tool.

For others, like Josh Bucio, after-effects won't always come with scarring.

"I'm 41 and relatively healthy in a doctor's eyes," said Bucio. "I’m progressively getting better. It’s just taking a long time."

A post-acute clinic patient of Dr. O’Tool’s, Bucio first tested positive for COVID in early October. While he says his lung x-rays look clear, he still struggles with shortness of breath and fatigue.

"I got worrisome…like, how long is this going to last?" said Bucio.

In physical therapy, he urges the community to take precautions seriously.

"It’s very important that we try not to spread it to other people and be as safe as possible," said Bucio.