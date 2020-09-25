'Do the math:' Caledonia police jab at truckers about low bridge

article

Police in Caledonia may be a little frustrated over something that keeps happening in their village. A certain bridge keeps getting struck by trucks that are too tall to fit underneath.

On Friday, Sept. 25, officials took a subtle jab at the truckers (all in good fun) on social media. The Facebook post reads as follows:

An open letter to box truck drivers that plan on using Five and Dunkelow Roads;

First of all, keep up the good work. I know you gals and guys are busier than ever, especially with everyone ordering stuff from home. But I need a favor, could you please write in big bold letters the height of your truck where you can easily see it. I mean, we had 2 bridge strikes today, one at each of the bridges.

We put up signs, but you need to do your part. Please let your coworkers know there is NO wiggle room for error when it comes to these bridges. They are solid steel and you have wood and aluminum, you just can't win. They are 80 years old and haven't budged.

So just be safe, okay, and do the math 12'6" cannot and will never fit under 11'5".

Stay safe,

Sgt. G.

