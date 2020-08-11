Call before you dig: Meet Spartacus, the 6-year-old Pomeranian named We Energies' 'ambassadog'

article

Officials with We Energies on Tuesday, Aug. 11 introduced the company's new "ambassadog."

Spartacus, a 6-year-old, 6-pound Pomeranian from Caledonia, won the company's "Doggone It" photo contest -- aimed at raising awareness of safe digging by reminding people of state law.

He may be little, but we’re giving him the huge responsibility of reminding our customers to call 811 at least three days before you dig.

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least three days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked — and to keep you and your family safe.