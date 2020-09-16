Police see 'increase in vehicle entries' around Racine County

Caledonia police say there has been an increase in vehicle entries over the past several days around Racine County. Police say no locked cars were reported as being entered.

Below is Nest camera video footage from Kentwood Drive:

Caledonia police gave the following tips to prevent theft:

Lock your car doors

Park cars inside

Motion sensing lights and/or cameras

Leave your lights on (LED lights can even be solar powered

Remove all valuables from your car

Immediately call the Racine County Communications Center 886-2300 or 9-1-1 if you see suspicious activity.