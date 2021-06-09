DNR issues fish consumption warnings for Yahara chain

article

The state Department of Natural Resources issued new consumption warnings Wednesday for fish taken from the Yahara chain of lakes and waterways in Dane and Rock counties after tests showed elevated levels of PFAS contamination.

The advisories apply to fish taken from Wingra and Starkweather creeks, lakes Monona, Kegonsa, Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud lakes and the Yahara River downstream to the Rock River. The agency recommends one meal per month of crappies, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleyes. The department recommends only one meal per week of bluegill and pumpkinseed.

The recommendations come after tests revealed elevated levels of PFAS in several fish species in lakes Monona, Kegonsa and Waubesa.

Low levels of PFAS were found in fish sampled from lakes Mendota and Wingra so the new recommendations won't apply to those water bodies. However, current consumption advisories for one meal per month of carp taken from those lakes is still in effect for those lakes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

PFAS chemicals have raised concern in recent years because research has shown they’ve been linked to harmful health issues, including thyroid disease, infertility and testicular cancer.