DNC 2024: Kamala Harris accepts nomination to close convention

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president, closing out the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Harris was the final speaker of the night.

The theme for the fourth and final night was "For Our Future," addressing the stakes of the upcoming election.

Kamala Harris' full speech

Tammy Baldwin's full speech

Many lawmakers from across the country spoke at the convention, including U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

On the convention floor

It was an energetic and lively scene on the convention floor following Kamala Harris' speech.

FOX6's Jason Calvi was in the thick of it, speaking with several people, including some well-known Wisconsin figures.

Reaction at a local watch party

Milwaukee hosted just one of many watch parties across the nation.

People were cheering hours before the speech and it didn’t stop there.

Kamala Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

FOX6's Bria Jones had a chance to speak with a Jamaican immigrant, as well as someone who connects with Harris through her stance on reproductive rights.

Political expert weighs in

UWM Professor Emeritus Mordecai Lee was in the FOX6 studio to break down Kamala Harris' speech and the convention itself.

WisGOP released a statement on the DNC, saying in part:

"For four days, Democrats peddled nothing but recycled platitudes devoid of substance to the American people. This convention was not democracy in action, but a forced coronation assembled by party bosses more interested in power for themselves than progress for the people."

"In their panicked rush to retire Joe Biden and anoint Kamala Harris, Democrats have neglected the concerns and questions of everyday Americans. Harris is the only major party candidate in modern American political history to have been nominated for the presidency without receiving a single vote in the primaries. She is also the only nominee in recent memory to have refused all requests for a sit-down interview or press conference in the lead-up to the convention. Whether it be the fear of scrutiny, a lack of confidence in their nominee, or callous indifference to the needs of the American people, Democrats have left voters with more questions than answers.

"The only thing we have learned from this convention is that Kamala Harris cannot separate herself from her legacy of record inflation, open borders, and turmoil overseas. Nor can she be trusted to turn around the fortunes of working families in Wisconsin.

"After four long years of regression and chaos, Americans deserve strong leadership rooted in common sense and patriotism. President Donald J. Trump and Senator J.D. Vance will restore prosperity, security, and purpose to the White House this November." - WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming.