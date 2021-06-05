West Bend drowning, Milwaukee boy pronounced dead

An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy drowned at Regner Park in West Bend and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday, June 5.

West Bend Police said a family member notified a lifeguard around 5 p.m. that they could not locate the boy. A lost child address was sent over the public address system, the pond was ordered cleared and a search began.

The boy was found unresponsive in the water and brought to shore by a group of citizens. Citizens and lifeguards began CPR, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Regner Beach Pond and Splash Pad will be closed at least through Tuesday, June 8, reopening when police complete their investigation.

