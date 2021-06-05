Expand / Collapse search

West Bend drowning, Milwaukee boy pronounced dead

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Boy drowns at Regner Park in West Bend

An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy drowned at Regner Park in West Bend and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday, June 5.

WEST BEND, Wis. - An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy drowned at Regner Park in West Bend and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Saturday, June 5.

West Bend Police said a family member notified a lifeguard around 5 p.m. that they could not locate the boy. A lost child address was sent over the public address system, the pond was ordered cleared and a search began.

Dive team at Regner Park in West Bend

FOX6 News arrived to the scene of a reported possible drowning around 6 p.m. Dive team, police and fire personnel were present. Police said Saturday night that they could not confirm exactly what happened.

The boy was found unresponsive in the water and brought to shore by a group of citizens. Citizens and lifeguards began CPR, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Regner Beach Pond and Splash Pad will be closed at least through Tuesday, June 8, reopening when police complete their investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

West Bend park suspicious items not explosive: police
slideshow

West Bend park suspicious items not explosive: police

The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad was called to a West Bend park to assist in the investigation of the reported suspicious items on Thursday.