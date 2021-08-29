Disney World announces holiday season hours for first week of November

article

The holidays are coming to Disney World .

While Disney World was open during last year’s holiday season, it was still operating at a reduced capacity. Due to the constantly changing nature of the pandemic, many fans have been wondering what the holiday season will look like this year at the theme park .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney World hasn’t released its full schedule yet, but it did announce the hours of operation for its various parks for the first week of November. This may give fans an idea of what to expect for the Christmas season.

According to the Walt Disney World website, the Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. for the first week of November. On Monday, Nov. 8, the park will close an hour earlier at 8 p.m. Starting that same day, however, the Magic Kingdom will be open for Disney Very Merriest After Hours from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

As FOX Business previously reported , the Magic Kingdom was only open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the same time period last year.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Epcot will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. this year, as opposed to last year when it was only open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Similarly, Hollywood Studios was only open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. last year. This year, it is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Animal Kingdom will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Blizzard Beach Water Park will open at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.