Milwaukee County Zoo director announces retirement after 31 years

Chuck Wikenhauser

MILWAUKEE - Chuck Wikenhauser, Director of the Milwaukee County Zoo, has announced his retirement beginning April 1, after 31+ years of service. Wikenhauser began his tenure at MCZ in January 1990, making him the longest-serving director of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

During his time at MCZ, Wikenhauser focused on strengthening the Zoo’s role in conservation and the propagation of species, animal welfare, and enrichment.

"I am beyond grateful for Chuck Wikenhauser’s more than 30 years of service to the County and his work directing one of the top zoos in the nation," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Thanks to Chuck’s steady and capable leadership, the County Zoo is well-positioned to remain a place of enrichment, education, and entertainment for County residents and visitors alike. I wish him nothing but the best in retirement."

Podcast with Chuck Wikenhauser in March 2020

