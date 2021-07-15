Expand / Collapse search

Dino Encounters roars into Bayshore

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Glendale
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore Dino Encounters roars into town on July 28 and 29.

A news release says this free, family-friendly event blends music and life-like dinosaur puppets to create an educational experience.

The event will be hosted in The Yard, a large, open-air community and entertainment space located in the heart of Bayshore. The shows will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day. 

The release says guests will be transported back to the Cretaceous period where they will learn about the prehistoric environment, fossil formation and species adaptation. They will also come face-to-face with five dinosaurs including a T-Rex.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bayshore Dino Encounters is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Dogs are prohibited.

Heartland Produce Company breaks ground on new facility
slideshow

Heartland Produce Company breaks ground on new facility

Governor Evers, WEDC Secretary Hughes, and others visit Kenosha, Wisconsin for Heartland Produce Company groundbreaking event.

Stomp Out Hunger, get Summerfest ticket: Donate online now
slideshow

Stomp Out Hunger, get Summerfest ticket: Donate online now

You can help Stomp Out Hunger and get a Summerfest ticket for the upcoming Big Gig!

Hyundai, Kia provide MPD with steering wheel locks

Working to combat a rise in targeted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, the manufacturers have partnered with Milwaukee police.