Dineen Park shooting; man shot after declining to sell some 'weed'

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a man who went to Dineen Park on Sunday, Jan. 28 to smoke his "weed" was shot and wounded.

Officials say the victim was approached near 78th and Townsend by two men wanting to purchase some of the victim's marijuana. When the victim declined their offer, one of two men shot at the victim's vehicle – striking the victim in the back.

Shooting near 78th and Townsend, Milwaukee

Sheriff's officials said the victim will recover from the injury.