'Dine and Dialogue' to build a better Washington Park Neighborhood

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 16, 2024 9:25am CST
Be a part of real change in Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood with a 'Dine and Dialogue' hosted by Rooted & Rising.

MILWAUKEE - It's a good meal and an even greater conversation.

That's the goal of a ‘Dine and Dialogue’ event happening in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

It's to help build a better Washington Park Neighborhood.

Adrian Spencer and Angela Pruitt with the Rooted and Rising non-profit joined FOX6 in studio to share more.

For more information on the event, click here.