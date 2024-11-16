'Dine and Dialogue' to build a better Washington Park Neighborhood

It's a good meal and an even greater conversation.

That's the goal of a ‘Dine and Dialogue’ event happening in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

It's to help build a better Washington Park Neighborhood.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Adrian Spencer and Angela Pruitt with the Rooted and Rising non-profit joined FOX6 in studio to share more.

For more information on the event, click here.