Digital Bridge breaks barriers with Spectrum

Digital Bridge is "bridging" the internet gap in Milwaukee.

Digital Bridge of Milwaukee is a nonprofit working to refurbish donated computer technology and make it available to area families in need.

Digital Bridge of Milwaukee was joined by state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velvez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and leaders from Spectrum on Monday, July 12 to celebrate a major milestone in efforts to close the digital divide across Milwaukee. The partnership includes the distribution of 2,000 refurbished electronic devices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

A recent $30,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant was used to cover increased shipping and delivery costs to distribute computer devices directly to those in need in a safe manner.

Since its inception, Digital Bridge has received $87,500 from Spectrum through the Spectrum Digital Education grant program, including first-year funding that was used to support the development of the Bridge Milwaukee program.

To learn more about Digital Bridge or to support their continued outreach efforts, visit digitalbridge.ngo. To learn more about Spectrum Digital Education, visit corporate.charter.com/digital-education.