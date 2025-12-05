'Dickens Of A Village' celebration in Greendale; family-friendly holiday event

Brian Kramp is at Apples Of Eden with a sneak peek of the sweet treats available for this family friendly holiday event.
GREENDALE, Wis. - The Historic Village of Greendale is a magical place during the holidays and especially tonight during ‘Dickens Of A Village’.
Brian Kramp has details on tonight’s family friendly event.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Brian Kramp is getting ready for Dickens Of A Village where Santa arrives at 3:45pm to kick of this annual event.
Brian Kramp is at National Bakery where they’ll have some special Dickens treats available for guests.
The Historic Village of Greendale is a magical place during the holidays and especially tonight during Dickens Of A Village. Brian Kramp has details on tonight’s family friendly event.
Brian Kramp is at Wiki Wares with a look at some unique items available during Dickens Of A Village.
Get a jump on your holiday shopping and enjoy great food and drinks when Dickens Of A Village returns later tonight to Greendale. Brian Kramp is at Panther Pub seeing what on the menu during the big event.