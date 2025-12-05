Expand / Collapse search

'Dickens Of A Village' celebration in Greendale; family-friendly holiday event

By
Published  December 5, 2025 8:41am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Sweet treats at Apples Of Eden

Brian Kramp is at Apples Of Eden with a sneak peek of the sweet treats available for this family friendly holiday event.

GREENDALE, Wis. - The Historic Village of Greendale is a magical place during the holidays and especially tonight during ‘Dickens Of A Village’. 

Brian Kramp has details on tonight’s family friendly event.

Dickens Of A Village

Brian Kramp is getting ready for Dickens Of A Village where Santa arrives at 3:45pm to kick of this annual event.

Enjoy some baked goods

Brian Kramp is at National Bakery where they’ll have some special Dickens treats available for guests.

Family friendly event

The Historic Village of Greendale is a magical place during the holidays and especially tonight during Dickens Of A Village.

Items available at Wiki Wares

Brian Kramp is at Wiki Wares with a look at some unique items available during Dickens Of A Village.

Panther Pub menu

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and enjoy great food and drinks when Dickens Of A Village returns later tonight to Greendale. Brian Kramp is at Panther Pub seeing what on the menu during the big event.

