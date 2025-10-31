Expand / Collapse search

Día de Los Muertos celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes

By
Published  October 31, 2025 7:24am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Dia de los Muertos at the Domes

Dia de los Muertos at the Domes

Tonight (Friday, Oct. 31), you can enjoy a spectacular celebration of Día de Los Muertos at the Mitchell Park Domes. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of what to expect at the cultural event that celebrates our deceased loved ones.

MILWAUKEE - On Friday night, Oct. 31, you can enjoy a Día de Los Muertos celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes.

The cultural event that celebrates our deceased loved ones will begin at 6 p.m.

Head to the Milwaukee Domes Alliance website to learn more and get tickets.

Dia de Los Muertos ofrendas

Dia de Los Muertos ofrendas

If you've never experienced The Domes at night, you may want to go there tonight. Brian Kramp is previewing Dia de Los Muertos where ofrendas will be set up as you explore a candle-lit Desert Dome.

Domes' Dia de Los Muertos fun and education

Domes' Dia de Los Muertos fun and education

The Domes' Dia de Los Muertos celebration starts at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday, Oct. 31) and the community is ready to celebrate. Brian Kramp has details on the annual event that celebrates and educates in a fun and visual way.

Performances at Dia de los Muertos

Performances at Dia de los Muertos

Looking for a family-friendly event that includes music, dancing, drinks, and food? Dia de Los Muertos is back at The Domes and Brian Kramp is there with a preview of tonight's big event.

Dia de Los Muertos food

Dia de Los Muertos food

There’s no shortage of celebrations going on today for Halloween, but there’s another holiday being celebrated at The Domes. Brian Kramp is seeing what they're serving up for Día de Los Muertos starting tonight at 6 p.m. (Oct. 31).

Dia de Los Muertos artwork showcase

Dia de Los Muertos artwork showcase

Get ready for a night filled with local art, food, music, and dance performances as the Mitchell Park Dome hosts their annual Day Of The Dead celebration. Brian Kramp has details of the joyous community celebration in Milwaukee's living museum.

