DHS: Wisconsin whooping cough cases increasing 'significantly'

The Brief DHS says there is a 'significant' increase in pertussis, or whooping cough cases, in Wisconsin. Pertussis can be especially dangerous for young children. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread and protect against severe symptoms.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting a significant increase in cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, across Wisconsin.

As of Sept. 13, 2024, DHS has received reports of 625 confirmed cases of pertussis, compared to 51 cases reported in 2023. Since Jan. 1, 2024, two-thirds of Wisconsin counties have reported at least one case.

To prevent the spread and protect against severe symptoms or hospitalization, DHS urges Wisconsinites to make sure they and their children are up-to-date on their pertussis vaccine and to take other steps to stay healthy.

While people can get pertussis at any age, those aged 11 to 18 currently make up nearly half of all cases reported so far this year.

"While it's not uncommon for Wisconsin to see more cases of whooping cough compared to other years, this year there has already been more than 10 times as many cases as were reported in all of 2023," said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, DHS Immunization Program Manager. "Whooping cough can be very serious, especially for infants. The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay up to date on your vaccines."

What is pertussis?

DHS says Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a serious respiratory illness that can lead to health complications such as pneumonia, or even death, particularly in very young children.

It begins with cold-like symptoms and develops into a serious cough that can last up to several months.

Coughing episodes can cause difficulty breathing, gagging, or vomiting. Some people also may have a high-pitched "whoop" after they cough.

It is very important to treat this illness early. Anyone experiencing symptoms of pertussis should stay home, call their health care provider, and follow their instructions.

Severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, need immediate medical care.

Pertussis treatment and prevention

The pertussis vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness or reduce the severity of the symptoms, according to DHS. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends different vaccine doses for different age groups.

Children should receive five doses of DTap vaccine from age two months to six years.

Adolescents ages 11-12 should receive one dose of Tdap vaccine.

Adults who have never had a pertussis vaccine should receive one dose of Tdap vaccine.

Pregnant people should receive Tdap between 27-36 weeks of pregnancy, during each pregnancy, to protect the newborn before they are old enough to get the DTap vaccine.

Wisconsin residents can find their immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Anyone unable to access records can contact their doctor's office or local health department.

Wisconsin residents who do not have health insurance, or whose insurance may not cover vaccines, may be able to get help from the Vaccines for Children or Vaccines for Adults programs.

Taking the following daily actions can also help stop the spread of germs:

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

For more information on pertussis, click here.