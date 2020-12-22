Expand / Collapse search

DHS: Wisconsin now offers at-home COVID-19 testing option

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22 a new contract with Vault Medical Services that will add an additional tool to the Wisconsin COVID-19 testing toolbox.

At-home COVID-19 saliva collection kits will be available to everyone who lives in Wisconsin, with or without symptoms, at no cost.

A news release indicates Wisconsinites can order a collection kit online and have it shipped to their home. The kit will include detailed instructions on how to collect the saliva, which includes a video call with a testing supervisor through Vault Medical Services, and ship it back via UPS dropbox to the lab for processing.

A saliva test is similar to a nasal swab test you might receive from a provider or at a community testing site. Like a nasal swab test, a saliva test determines whether you have an active COVID-19 infection and can spread it to others.

More information can be found on the Wisconsin COVID-19 testing webpage.

