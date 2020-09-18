Expand / Collapse search

DHS: Tricks to safely celebrate Halloween during COVID-19 pandemic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services has put together recommendations to stay healthy and prevent COVID-19 spread in the community ahead of Halloween this year. 

In-person parties, trick-or-treating and large outdoor gatherings still increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19 and are discouraged, according to a release. 

Even though being outdoors can decrease the risk of infection, being in close contact with people you don’t live with increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19.

The DHS has ideas to keep the widely-celebrated fall holiday fun this year: 

  • Celebrate with fewer people, in-person or more people online
  • Hold a virtual costume contest with family and friends and rate each other's costumes
  • Ramp up the at-home decoration and watch scary movies with your household
  • Rally your neighbors to create a drive-thru haunted house experience

For trick-or-treaters, make individual grab bags or fill paper cups with candies outside your door for kids to take. 

One Ohio man even created a candy chute down his porch banister to make sure Halloween is a contact-less experience for all. 

For more information on how to safely make the most out of Halloween this year, visit the DHS website. 