WI DHS offers updated guidance for spring and summer activities

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) updated on Friday, April 2 its Staying Safe in Your Community webpage to include recommendations for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

A news release from DHS says the webpage now includes guidance for a variety of spring and summer activities, as well as guidelines for attending or hosting gatherings.

Whether or not you are fully vaccinated, if you choose to attend or host a gathering, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of catching or spreading COVID-19:

  • Keep the gathering small, preferably with only one other household.
  • Hold the gathering outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
  • Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces throughout the gathering.
  • Frequently wash your hands before and after touching shared surfaces.
  • Avoid crowds and large events.
  • Avoid gathering if you are sick or think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Guidance for specific activities, such as graduation ceremonies and farmers markets, is also provided on the webpage. Links to detailed information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also available for most activities.

