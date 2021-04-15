Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 943 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 3 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 943 Thursday, April 15, state health officials reported, for a total of 588,504.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported three new deaths Thursday, with a total of 6,698 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,393 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 572,354 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,208 active cases (1.6%).

More than 2.7 million people have been tested. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

