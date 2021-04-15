DHS: 943 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 3 new deaths
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 943 Thursday, April 15, state health officials reported, for a total of 588,504.
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported three new deaths Thursday, with a total of 6,698 deaths in the state.
Of the positive cases, 28,393 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 572,354 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,208 active cases (1.6%).
More than 2.7 million people have been tested. More than 3.3 million have been tested.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement
COVID-19 vaccine resources & more
Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine
- Facts about the vaccine
- HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you
Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers