DHS: 929 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 5 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 929 Wednesday, April 14, state health officials reported, for a total of 587,561.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported five new deaths Wednesday, with a total of 6,695 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,337 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 571,778 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,844 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.7 million people have been tested. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

CDC, FDA will meet to review the Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine

Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

