DHS: 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 8 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 886 Tuesday, April 6, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 581,070.

There have been 6,648 deaths in the state, with eight new deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 27,869 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 566,646 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,562 active cases (1.3%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

