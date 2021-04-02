Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 875 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 8 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 875 Friday, April 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 578,587.

There have been 6,633 deaths in the state, with eight new deaths reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 27,685 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 564,597 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,143 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

