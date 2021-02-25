DHS: 840 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 52 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 840 Thursday, Feb. 25, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 562,151.

There have been 6,394 deaths in the state, with 52 new deaths reported Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 25,954 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 547,168 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,430 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, Feb. 25 that 1,281,901 doses have been administered. To date, 1,625,875 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

