Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 821 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 35 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 821 Wednesday, Feb. 10, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 551,871. 

There have been 6,129 deaths in the state, with 35 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 25,090 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 532,793 have recovered (96.6%), making for 12,790 active cases (2.3%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Wednesday, Feb. 10 that 822,910 doses have been administered. To date, 1,152,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services info on COVID-19 vaccine

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block statewide mask order
slideshow

Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block statewide mask order

A new legal challenge to Gov. Tony Evers' latest mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

UW Health reports virtually no local flu cases this season
slideshow

UW Health reports virtually no local flu cases this season

Health officials prepared for the possibility of a "twin pandemic" with COVID-19 and influenza in the mix.

COVID-19 vaccination options expand in SE Wisconsin

Within the next couple of weeks, Kenosha Community Health hopes to open its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic. In Waukesha County, the county executive says they have the capacity for more shots -- but need more doses.