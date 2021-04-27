Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 815 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 17 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County officials discuss COVID-19 latest

Leaders with Milwaukee County and its local municipalities on Tuesday provided the latest updates and information regarding the pandemic.

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 815 Tuesday, April 27, for a total of 595,864, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 17 new deaths Tuesday, with a total of 6,773 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,103 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 579,426 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,600 active cases (1.4%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

