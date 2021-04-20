Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 805 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 8 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 805 Tuesday, April 20, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 591,636.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported eight new deaths Tuesday, with a total of 6,718 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,694 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 575,702 have recovered (97.3%), making for 8,972 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative. 

More than 3.3 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Passenger in hit-and-run crash that killed 4 in NW WI enters plea
slideshow

Passenger in hit-and-run crash that killed 4 in NW WI enters plea

The passenger in a pickup truck that struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother who were pickup up litter along a Chippewa County highway has pleaded no contest to a charge for his role in the 2018 crash.

Subaru recalls 875K vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems
slideshow

Subaru recalls 875K vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The Home Depot looks to fill 490+ positions in metro Milwaukee area
slideshow

The Home Depot looks to fill 490+ positions in metro Milwaukee area

The Home Depot is preparing for a busy spring season by hiring more than 490 part-time and full-time positions in the metro Milwaukee area.

Students are struggling: Here is what WI schools are doing about it

Getting Wisconsin students back in the classroom is one thing; catching them up will be an even more challenging process.