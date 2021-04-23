Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 795 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 13 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 795 Friday, April 23, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 593,789.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 13 new deaths Friday, with a total of 6,738 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,865 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 577,684 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,099 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative. 

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

