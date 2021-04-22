Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 732 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 4 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 732 Thursday, April 22, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 592,994.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported four new deaths Thursday, with a total of 6,725 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,817 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 576,886 have recovered (97.3%), making for 9,139 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative. 

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

