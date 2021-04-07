Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 727 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 5 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 727 Wednesday, April 7, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 581,797.

There have been 6,653 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 27,894 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 567,185 have recovered (97.5%), making for 7,715 active cases (1.3%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Pack the grill! Brewers bring tailgating back to American Family Field
slideshow

Pack the grill! Brewers bring tailgating back to American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers, with support from the City of Milwaukee Health Department, announced on Wednesday, April 7 the return of tailgating to American Family Field.

Know where to go in case of severe weather for Safe Place Selfie Day
slideshow

Know where to go in case of severe weather for Safe Place Selfie Day

Have a plan in case of severe weather where to go in your home or office, it could save your life.

AAA survey indicates traveler optimism is growing as summer nears
slideshow

AAA survey indicates traveler optimism is growing as summer nears

A new AAA survey shows traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available.

MPS: 59% of those surveyed opt for return to classroom

MPS classrooms are limited to between 15 and 18 students upon return. Those who declined, or did not complete the survey, will stay virtual.