Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 7 new pharmacy partners to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in WI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Medical center holds COVID-19 vaccine before it is administered in a clinical trial. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, March 30 seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This includes select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, as well as the following independent pharmacy networks:

  • Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation
  • Health Mart
  • Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health
  • Topco

In addition, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will both receive additional vaccine doses allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.

Starting this week, the DHS news release says 595 participating pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. This allocation is in addition to Wisconsin’s total allocation and will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will begin scheduling appointments today, and Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday. Other newly participating pharmacies are currently scheduling appointments using their state allocation. To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or the Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Finder map(link is external), or call 1-844-684-1064. Individuals eligible for the vaccine, can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

 Other participating pharmacies include:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For a list of everyone currently eligible for the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page. By May 1, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

North Shore Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 29
slideshow

North Shore Health Dept. COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week of March 29

The North Shore Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the week of March 29.

Tour of America&#8217;s Dairyland bike race coming to Brady Street in 2022
slideshow

Tour of America&#8217;s Dairyland bike race coming to Brady Street in 2022

The Brady Street Business Improvement District announced it is partnering with Tour of America's Dairyland to bring the bike race to the neighborhood next year.

Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida
slideshow

Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida

Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Destin – Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) this summer.

It’s about those around you: Milwaukee woman advocates for vaccine

A Milwaukee woman is encouraging people in her community not to delay in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;She understands why they are skeptical though — she was one of them.&nbsp;