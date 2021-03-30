DHS: 7 new pharmacy partners to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in WI

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Tuesday, March 30 seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This includes select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, as well as the following independent pharmacy networks:

Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation

Health Mart

Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health

Topco

In addition, Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and Walmart will both receive additional vaccine doses allowing them to offer vaccinations at more locations.

Starting this week, the DHS news release says 595 participating pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. This allocation is in addition to Wisconsin’s total allocation and will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will begin scheduling appointments today, and Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday. Other newly participating pharmacies are currently scheduling appointments using their state allocation. To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or the Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Finder map(link is external), or call 1-844-684-1064. Individuals eligible for the vaccine, can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

Advertisement

Other participating pharmacies include:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For a list of everyone currently eligible for the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page. By May 1, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.