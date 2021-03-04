Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 677 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 UK variant cases

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 677 Thursday, March 4, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 565,808. Among those, DHS officials said there were 19 cases of the UK variant. 

There have been 6,470 deaths in the state, with 12 new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 26,330 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 551,885 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,294 active cases (1.3%). 

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, March 4 that 1,568,329 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Brewers cleared to host 25% capacity to open season; no tailgating
slideshow

Brewers cleared to host 25% capacity to open season; no tailgating

The City of Milwaukee Health Department approved a plan for the Milwaukee Brewers to begin the regular season at 25-percent of total capacity.

Hayat Pharmacy, Hmong agency partner to provide COVID-19 vaccines
slideshow

Hayat Pharmacy, Hmong agency partner to provide COVID-19 vaccines

Hayat Pharmacy, in collaboration with the Hmong American Friendship Association, is offering a walk-in, COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

COVID-19 precautions ignored by dozens at state Capitol hearing
slideshow

COVID-19 precautions ignored by dozens at state Capitol hearing

People ignoring coronavirus protocols filled a state Capitol room for a hearing on legislation to limit the government’s response to public health emergencies.

UW Health’s standby vaccine list ensures no ‘end-of-day waste’

What should happen with the extra COVID-19 vaccine doses at the end of the day? UW Health uses a standby list of eligible recipients they can call on.