DHS: 677 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 UK variant cases

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 677 Thursday, March 4, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 565,808. Among those, DHS officials said there were 19 cases of the UK variant.

There have been 6,470 deaths in the state, with 12 new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 26,330 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 551,885 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,294 active cases (1.3%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, March 4 that 1,568,329 doses have been administered. To date, 1,895,025 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

