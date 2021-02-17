DHS: 657 new positive cases of COVID-19; 1M+ doses of vaccine administered

More than one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to more than 740,000 people in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers praised the milestone, calling it "exciting news" while also urging people to remain vigilant.

"While we're not there yet, 1 million doses means real progress toward that goal," Evers said in a recorded message. Evers, 69, received his first dose of the vaccine on Friday.

To date, nearly 264,000 people have received both doses and 740,450 have gotten at least one, the state health department reported.

Wisconsin ranked seventh in the percentage of its population that has received at least one dose through Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. In Wisconsin, 12.7% of the population had gotten at least one dose, ahead of the national average of 12%.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 657 Wednesday, Feb. 17, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 556,989.

There have been 6,214 deaths in the state, with 10 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 25,498 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 540,524 have recovered (97.1%), making for 10,092 active cases (1.8%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

