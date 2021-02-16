Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 624 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 38 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 624 Tuesday, Feb. 16, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 556,332.

There have been 6,204 deaths in the state, with 38 new deaths reported Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 25,422 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 538,767 have recovered (97.0%), making for 10,616 active cases (1.9%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Feb. 16 that 996,591 doses have been administered. To date, 1,410,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

