DHS: 588 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 11 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 588 Tuesday, March 30, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 576,632.

There have been 6,612 deaths in the state, with 11 new deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 27,531 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 563,133 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,673 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

