DHS: 502 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 502 Thursday, March 11, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 568,352.

There have been 6,524 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported by state health officials Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 26,670 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 555,199 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,470 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Thursday, March 11 that 1,837,885 doses have been administered. To date, 2,140,265 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

