DHS: 423 new positive cases of COVID-19; no new deaths 2nd day in a row
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 423 Monday, Feb. 22, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 559,998.
There have been 6,284 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday -- the second day in a row.
Of the positive cases, 25,775 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 544,926 have recovered (97.3%), making for 8,629 active cases (1.5%).
More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.
As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Monday, Feb. 22 that 1,186,325 doses have been administered. To date, 1,410,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.
