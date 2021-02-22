Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 423 new positive cases of COVID-19; no new deaths 2nd day in a row

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 423 Monday, Feb. 22, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 559,998.

There have been 6,284 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday -- the second day in a row.

Of the positive cases, 25,775 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 544,926 have recovered (97.3%), making for 8,629 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Monday, Feb. 22 that 1,186,325 doses have been administered. To date, 1,410,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services info on COVID-19 vaccine

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

