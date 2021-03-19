DHS: 4 new pharmacy partners are getting COVID-19 vaccine in WI

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday, March 19 that four new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin started receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This includes the following:

Meijer

Walmart

Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies

Managed Health Care Associates

A news release from the state says these pharmacies join Kroger and Walgreens, already part of the program that is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and national pharmacy and independent pharmacy networks.

Officials say for the first week, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer doses to CPESN; 500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Managed Health Care Associates; 3,510 Pfizer doses to Meijer; and 1,500 Johnson & Johnson doses to Walmart. Vaccine doses come directly from the federal government and are in addition to Wisconsin’s weekly state allocation.

To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit the COVID-19 vaccine provider map or call 1-844-684-1064. Individuals eligible for the vaccine, can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

For a list of everyone currently eligible for the vaccine, you are invited to visit the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page.

Officials remind everyone that starting March 22, people with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine. By May 1, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.