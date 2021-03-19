Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 390 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 6 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 390 Friday, March 19, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 571,610.

There have been 6,562 deaths in the state, with six new deaths reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 27,024 have required hospitalization (4.7%) while 558,503 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,386 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Staggered MPS reopening: Plan calls for in-person class 4 days a week
slideshow

Staggered MPS reopening: Plan calls for in-person class 4 days a week

Milwaukee Public School officials will vote Tuesday, March 23 on a plan for students to return to the classroom, but the union says teachers still don't feel safe. 

Donated 1850s-era cannonball creates quite the commotion in Pewaukee
slideshow

Donated 1850s-era cannonball creates quite the commotion in Pewaukee

A donated 1850s-era cannonball created quite the commotion in Pewaukee.

Milwaukee County amendment to permit gun show sparks debate

For years, the Milwaukee Gun Show has been held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin.&nbsp;If a gun show were to continue, an ordinance has to be amended.