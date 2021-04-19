DHS: 373 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,1 new death

Expand / Collapse search

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 373 Monday, April 19, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 590,831.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported one new death\ Monday, with a total of 6,710 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,594 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 575,027 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,850 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative. 

More than 3.3 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

