DHS: 373 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,1 new death

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 373 Monday, April 19, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 590,831.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported one new death\ Monday, with a total of 6,710 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,594 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 575,027 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,850 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.3 million have been tested.

