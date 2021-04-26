Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 367 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, no new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 367 Monday, April 26, for a total of 595,049, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported no new deaths Monday, with a total of 6,756 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,003 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 578,906 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,753 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

