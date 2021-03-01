Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 308 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 308 Monday, March 1, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 564,268.

There have been 6,412 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported by state health officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 26,158 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 550,280 have recovered (97.5%), making for 7,417 active cases (1.3%). 

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Monday, March 1 that 1,436,450 doses have been administered. To date, 1,625,875 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services info on COVID-19 vaccine

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

More people in Wisconsin are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

More people in Wisconsin are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

 Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease ad prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

VISIT Milwaukee launches Hotel Month, offers exclusive packages
slideshow

VISIT Milwaukee launches Hotel Month, offers exclusive packages

VISIT Milwaukee launched on Monday, March 1 a solution to help people escape their homes amid the pandemic -- Milwaukee Hotel Month.

Some WI pharmacies vaccinating thousands, others have yet to start

As Wisconsin prepares to vaccinate educators, supply at local pharmacies is going up.