DHS: 2,755 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 35 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,755 Wednesday, Dec. 30, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 477,292.

There have been 4,818 deaths in the state, with 35 new deaths reported Wednesday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 21,207 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 444,609 have recovered (93.2%), making for 27,729 active cases (5.8%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative. More than 2.8 million have been tested.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

