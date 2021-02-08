DHS: 1st community-based vaccination clinic in Rock Co. opens soon

article

The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, Feb. 8 a new partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. AMI will help expand vaccine accessibility across the state by operating community-based vaccination clinics.

DHS selected Rock County to be the site of the first clinic currently scheduled to open February 16. DHS plans on adding community sites as needed and as there is more vaccine available.

A news release says AMI will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and local public health partners to support Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program and help expand vaccine coverage across the state. The Rock County site will open February 16 and start with the ability to vaccinate up to 250 individuals daily. If Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, the community-based clinic’s goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day. Six to ten additional community-based vaccination sites will open across the state as needed, and as the vaccine supply allows. AMI will coordinate with local public health to meet the unique needs of each community.

AMI is a physician-owned and physician-led company that specializes in delivering health care solutions in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world. The Rock County community-based vaccination clinic will be the first vaccination site that AMI will operate.